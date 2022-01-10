PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss a 17-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet members will review the country’s political and economic situation besides receiving a briefing on the status of inflation in the country. A briefing will also be given on the Murree tragedy and the cabinet members will pray for eternal peace of the departed souls.

READ: ALLEGATION OF PTI’S PROHIBITED FOREIGN FUNDING PROVED FALSE: PM

Other items in the agenda include the appointment of Intellectual Property Rights’ chairman and members, approval of a housing project for overseas Pakistanis, CDA annual budget 2021-22, adjustment in power tariff for the fourth quarter of FY-2020-21, one-time exemption of duty taxes for the registration of non-custom vehicles in FATA and PATA, draft law of interfaith harmony, appointment of a member in Minorities Commission from Christian community, Science Technology and Innovation Policy 2021, appointment of an expert in anti-narcotics department and the chairman in the board of directors of PTDC.

The cabinet will also approve decisions of the institutional reforms committee, privatisation committee and The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in the upcoming session.

Comments

comments