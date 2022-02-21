PM Imran Khan to embark on maiden Russia visit on Feb 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day maiden visit to Moscow on February 23 at the special invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a schedule released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal cabinet members.

During the visit, agreements on cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, industry and production will be signed, the sources said.

During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan, said the foreign office in a statement.

The prime minister will invite the Russian president to visit Pakistan during his meeting with the latter.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues, FO stated.

“The visit of the prime minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.

The last time an elected Pakistani prime minister visited Russia was in March 1999 when then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif toured the country. There have since been multiple informal pull-aside meetings between the Russian president and Pakistani prime minister at different global forums.

Comments