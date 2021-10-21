PM Imran Khan to leave for 3-day Saudi Arabia visit on Oct 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day trip starting October 23, wherein he shall attend the Green Initiative Conference, ARY News reported Thursday quoting sources.

According to the reports for credible sources, the premier shall leave for the trip the day after tomorrow and will perform Umrah and visit Roza e Rasool (S.A.W.W.) during this trip.

He shall also call on the royal leadership and discuss regional affairs and bilateral relations.

The Middle East Green Initiative Summit, to hold on Oct 25, will convene international and regional leaders to motivate consensus to deliver against shared environmental commitments, according to its website.

Shooting of Salahuddin Ayubi series begins next year, PM Imran informed

Separately today, PM Imran Khan emphasized on adoption of modern techniques to create awareness among the youth about Islamic history.

He was talking to filmmaker Shahzad Nawaz, Turk Producer Emre Konuk, Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Dr Kashif, who called on him in Islamabad. Senator Faisal Javed was also present in the meeting.

PM Khan said dramas and films need to be made on historical stories. He said Salahuddin Ayubi is a historical character that is quoted even by the West.

