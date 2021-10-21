Shooting of Salahuddin Ayubi series begins next year, PM Imran informed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has emphasized on adoption of modern techniques to create awareness among the youth about Islamic history.

He was talking to filmmaker Shahzad Nawaz, Turk Producer Emre Konuk, Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Dr Kashif, who called on him in Islamabad. Senator Faisal Javed was also present in the meeting.

PM Khan said dramas and films need to be made on historical stories. He said Salahuddin Ayubi is a historical character that is quoted even by the West.

The premier said Salahuddin Ayubi announced general amnesty after the historic victory of Jerusalem. He said that a series on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi would enlighten the youth about this historic character.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the Pakistan-Turkey joint venture of Salahuddin Ayubi series. He was told that the planning of the project was complete while its shooting would start in April next year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for initiating debate and research on Islamic history in the universities and such programmes to bring the culture to the fore.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference today, paid tribute to those who took part in decorating cities on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

