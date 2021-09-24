PM Imran Khan to virtually deliver policy address today at UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver on Friday the policy address virtually at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) wherein outlining Pakistan’s perspective on a number of regional and global issues, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in his previous addresses at #UNGA reiterated Pakistan’s 🇵🇰 commitment to play the leadership role in addressing climate change & called on world leaders for urgent need of raising ambition for climate action.#PMImranKhanAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/V3sylSRT3O — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 23, 2021

The Prime Minister Imran Khan policy address is reportedly set to serve Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach goals and engagement with its international partners.

The address agenda today reflects Pakistan’s perpetual commitment to pluralism and diversity. It also affirms the United Nations’ central role in the maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of sustainable development, and respect for human rights worldwide.

World must not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan, Qureshi tells Blinken

Separately earlier yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly session.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he reiterated Pakistan’s focus on a relationship with the US based on trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.

He also emphasized the importance of the international community holding the Taliban to their commitments and recognise its moral obligation to help the Afghan people with the growing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.