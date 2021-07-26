PM Imran Khan directs tree plantation in empty spaces during monsoon drive ‎

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a campaign to plant trees during monsoon season and said that he had issued directives to fill every empty space in cities with a plant, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the plantation drive, the prime minister said that he had directed the deputy commissioners to leave no empty spaces especially in cities, and fill them by planting a tree.

“We have launched the plantation drive in monsoon season and our target to plant 10 billion trees has received recognition from the international community also,” Imran Khan said adding that the plantation drive is aimed at leaving behind a better Pakistan for the future generations.

He said that in order to overcome global warming effects, they had to plant more trees. “In past, trees were cut rather than being planted and no one paid attention to the plantation drives,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been leading an initiative to plant trees in the country and had shared the positive impacts of it.

On July 20, Imran Khan shared the amazing results of the billion tree Tsunami plantation drive in Bhakkar, showing how it has transformed the landscape.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared a video of the landscape showing the effects of the plantation drive in Bhakkar during 2019 before and after the drive.

“Amazing results of billion tree plantation drive in just over [two and a half years]. The greening of Pakistan for our future generations.”