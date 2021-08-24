PM Imran Khan likely to visit Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

During his visit, the premier will hold a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

He will also chair important meetings at CM House. The prime minister will get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the provincial capital.

PM Khan will also meet with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Education Minister Murad Raas. He will attend a ceremony related to education at Governor House, said sources.

Read More: MIYAWAKI URBAN FOREST TO MINIMIZE POLLUTION EFFECT IN LAHORE: PM IMRAN KHAN

The prime minister will also chair a meeting on the law and order situation in the province.

PM Imran Khan in his previous visit to Lahore inaugurated a housing project in Raiwind, besides also launching other mega projects in the metropolis.