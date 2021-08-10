PM vows to develop Balochistan’s coastal areas to boost tourism

LASBELA: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that his government would develop the coastal areas of Balochistan to promote tourism.

The prime minister, who arrived in the port city on a day-long visit today, visited Lasbela where he inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at Sonmiani Beach.

Addressing a gathering here, he said people of Muslim countries would travel to Europe for tourism but they have stopped going there due to Islamophobia and instead visit Pakistan for the recreational purposes.

Noting that there is a need to improve the living standards of locals, PM Khan said it is up to the government to take steps in this regard. Balochistan lagged behind due to the Centre paying no attention to the province, he pointed out.

He lamented that the people who got elected from Balochistan areas didn’t focus on the province’s uplift.

We have decided to take Balochistan forward as its development would lead to Pakistan’s development, the prime minister avowed, adding the province had never been given Rs1 trillion worth of funds for uplift schemes in the past.

He said he is lucky that he came here to visit the beautiful city.