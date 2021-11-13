PM wants a revamp of Balochistan governance structure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Saturday a high-level meeting to review progress thus far made on the Southern Balochistan Development package.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern over the slow pace of work on uplift schemes. He was informed that the apex committee formed under the stewardship of the Balochistan chief minister to oversee uplift schemes has met once in a year.

He called for a meeting of the apex committee to be convened every month and that of the execution committee every fortnight to expedite work on as many as 200 uplift projects worth Rs655 billion.

Besides, the prime minister directed the ministries concerned and the provincial government to work in close liaison to speed up the pace of work on transport, energy and infrastructure projects in the province.

He vowed to personally hold meetings of the review committee once in a month to remove the obstacles in the completion of uplift schemes and instructed the authorities to complete Turbat airport and build two nursing colleges in Gawadar and Turbat at the earliest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan noted that the issues facing Balochistan are different from those plaguing the rest of the country as its population is scattered across the province. He stressed the need for finding out-of-box solutions to uplift the living standards of the people.

He directed the Balochistan government to revamp its governance structure at the grassroots level in order to expedite the pace of work on development projects and improve the service delivery system.

