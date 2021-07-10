Saturday, July 10, 2021
PM wants ERRA projects completed expeditiously

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reviewed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority’s (ERRA) on-going development projects.

PM Imran Khan presided over a meeting in Islamabad, during which he was briefed that since the ERRA coming into existence in 2006, it has so far completed 75 per cent of its total development portfolio comprising 14,704 schemes, whereas 14pc of them are currently under construction.

These under construction projects include 885 projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1,214 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to complete these on-going projects expeditiously to facilitate the people.

