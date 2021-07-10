PM wants ERRA projects completed expeditiously

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reviewed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority’s (ERRA) on-going development projects.

PM Imran Khan presided over a meeting in Islamabad, during which he was briefed that since the ERRA coming into existence in 2006, it has so far completed 75 per cent of its total development portfolio comprising 14,704 schemes, whereas 14pc of them are currently under construction.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے ERRA کے جاری تعمیر نو اور ترقیاتی منصوبوں کا جائزہ لینے کے لئے ایک اجلاس کی صدارت کی۔ اجلاس میں بتایا گیاکہ 2006 میں اپنے قیام کے بعد سے اب تک ERRA نے اپنے 14،704 منصوبوں کے ترقیاتی پورٹ فولیو کا 75٪ مکمل کرلیا ہے، جبکہ ان میں سے 14٪ زیر تعمیر ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/SPXZpw9xFA — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 10, 2021

These under construction projects include 885 projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1,214 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to complete these on-going projects expeditiously to facilitate the people.