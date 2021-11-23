PM wants strategy to ‘save major cities from pollution’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday a sustainable environment protection plan is need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

Chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “In line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority”.

He called for long term measures to be taken to deal with the climate change related issues.

The prime minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to “save our major cities from pollution, by taking all necessary steps, at the earliest”.

”We are focused on maximising green cover of our cities through massive plantation,” he reiterated.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM on Climate Charge Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill and senior officers concerned.

Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and senior member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar also joined the meeting via video link.

