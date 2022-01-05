PM Imran Khan welcomes ECP’s scrutiny of PTI funding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcome the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scrutiny of PTI’s funding through donations from Overseas Pakistanis and said that he looks forward to similar scrutiny of two other parties, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages from his personal Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that factual clarity will emerge regarding the PTI accounts after more of their accounts are scrutinized.

“The more factual clarity will emerge for nation to see how PTI is the only political party with proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising,” he said.

He further hoped that the ECP would conduct similar scrutiny on the funding of two major political parties that are Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“This will allow nation to see difference between proper [political] fundraising and extortion of money from crony capitalists and vested interests in exchange for favours at nation’s expense.”

