PM Imran Khan wishes Sikh community on Guru Nank’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Friday morning to extended wishes to “all Sikhs around the world” on Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary.

“Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan,” Prime Minister Khan wrote in his Twitter post.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.

On Thursday, the chief minister of Indian Punjab, Charanjit Singh Chann and his cabinet members visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and performed religious rituals.

The high-level delegation comprising 37 members arrived here via Kartarpur Corridor.

Indian authorities earlier this week announced to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Pakistan in a good will gesture already opened the Kartarpur Corridor and taken special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arriving in the country.