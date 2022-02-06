PM Imran Khan’s China visit remained successful: Shah Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China remained successful and they received more than expected outcome of it, ARY NEWS reported.

The foreign minister while flanked by Fawad Chaudhry and Moeed Yusuf said that China’s direction is quite clear and Pakistan has a prominent role in it.

He shared the prime minister had some useful discussions with the Chinese leadership and wanted to utilize positive outcomes of it. “By March-end, I will visit China along with CPEC chairman so that implementation will be made on discussions made by the two sides,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had one of the most comprehensive discussions ever with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two discussed bilateral relations and CPEC.

“Afghanistan was also discussed and it was agreed to move ahead on it with a consensus,” he said. “By end of March a meeting will be held in Beijing on the Afghanistan issue while China, Pakistan and Afghanistan joint forum will also be restored,” he said.

On the Kashmir issue, he said that Pakistan and China have the same opinion and further added that Pakistan has also raised its concern over behavior meted out to minority religious groups in India.

Speaking over trade cooperation with China, he said that talks were held on boosting Chinese investments in Pakistan with investors sharing plans with the premier regarding areas they are interested in for the purpose. “The prime minister also had an interaction with multiple think-tanks and international organizations during the Chinese visit,” he said.

