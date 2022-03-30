‘PM Imran Khan’s life under threat’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s life is in danger as a plot has been hatched to assassinate him, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on ARY News’ “Off the Record” program, Faisal Vawda said that there was a plan to assassinate PM Imran Khan.

Faisal Vawda said PM Imran Khan has been advised to use a bulletproof shield while addressing the public gatherings but the PM said he will leave this world at the time fixed by Almighty Allah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is brave, he will not put the country at stake and will not let the nation bow down before anyone.

PM Imran Khan has a clear stance on the foreign policy of the country and added that now Pakistan will not become part of anyone’s war, Faisal Vawda said and added that airbases of the country will not be given to anyone to attack our neighbouring countries.

He further said that those who have been leading the country are the assets of the people, but sadly Pakistan’s foreign policy was changed on the orders of foreign masters in the past.

