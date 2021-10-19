Prophet (PBUH) brought revolution in every aspect of society: PM

ISLAMABAD: In his message on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW), Prime Minister Imran Khan said the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the world brought a revolution in every aspect of society.

He said Prophet Muhammad (SAW) moulded Arab tribes that were victims of internal chaos for centuries into a nation and introduced a state system that protected minorities, took care of the poor and needy and determined the rights and obligations of the state and citizens.

Prime Minister Khan said his government has formed Rahmat tulil Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The authority will make the world familiar with the Islamic revolution and will provide guidance to youth, enabling them to learn about the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he pointed out.

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated today across the country with religious zeal and fervour. The day dawned with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively.

In connection with Eid Miladun Nabi, a National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference will be held in Islamabad today under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

