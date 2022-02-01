PM Imran Khan launches Qaumi Sehat Card Program in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday launched Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program in Bahawalpur Division, Punjab, ARY News reported.

Qaumi Sehat Card is a revolutionary initiative by the government that will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to one million rupees.

While addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said the health issues create economic problems for the people and our vision behind this scheme is to at least relieve them of the economic suffering when they get ill.

PM Imran Khan recalled he first witnessed the concept of the welfare state when he visited the United Kingdom (UK) at the age of 18 years.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to introduce such a unique ambitious program for providing free health facilities to its citizens, he added.

He said health cards will provide easy and free of cost treatment to the people at the government and private sector hospitals that will bring revolution in the health sector.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, the premier said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought problems for the world including Pakistan, but due to the policies of his government, the situation was brought under control.

“Bloomberg has said Pakistan’s economy is stabilised now, the World Bank verified country’s growth at 5.37pc, PM Imran said and asked if the government is failing, how come international firms praising Pakistan?

Imran Khan said the opposition is trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), but I want to make it clear that the accountability process will continue and no one will be given NRO.

Qaumi Sehat Cards

According to Prime Minister’s Office, Qaumi Sehat Cards have already been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some divisions of Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With inclusion of more than 10.5 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Punjab will increase by 63 percent.

