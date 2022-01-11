PM Imran Khan to unveil country’s first-ever National Security Policy on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is all set to unveil the country’s first-ever National Security Policy on Friday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, the federal government has decided to make more than 100 pages of the policy public. The prime minister will release 50-pages of non-confidential policy points on Friday.

According to official sources, the original version of the policy will remain classified; however, a public version of the document will be released.

The sources said national security policy has been prepared with input from relevant federal departments, provincial governments and experts. The policy gives guidelines for economic, military and human security.

The policy provides overall direction about national security focusing on increasing national resource pie to strengthen Pakistan’s traditional and non-traditional security.

It also dilates upon hybrid warfare, internal security and foreign policy, reported state-owned news service.

Sources further revealed that the policy would be reviewed every year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy 2022-26 was approved by the National Security Committee (NSC) on Dec. 27.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan had said that national security was linked with the security of its citizens. Pakistan is fully capable to cope with its internal and external threats, he added.

The premier said that the preparation and approval of the country’s first national security policy were historical steps, whereas, the efforts of the National Security Division and its subordinate institutions were praiseworthy.

He asked the authorities concerned to adopt a comprehensive strategy for its implementation and directed NSA to submit a monthly report on the progress of NSP implementation.

