PM Imran says ‘astonished by reaction of PDM to general election call’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he was astonished by the reaction of PDM to the government’s call for general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “They have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed and lost the support of the people so why the fear of elections now?.

The premier said that the democratic people go to the people for winning their support.

He added, “Isn’t it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation’s moral fibre?”

Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has approved advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding dissolution of National Assembly.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and said that under Article 224 of the Constitution, the prime minister will continue to perform his duties while federal cabinet stands dissolved.

Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister announced dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.

The prime minister in his address called the no-trust motion against him a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected in the National Assembly.

“It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb the God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said.

“The Speaker has decided to use his authority,” he said. “I have sent an advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies,” prime minister said. “The people have to decide what will be the future,” the prime minister said.

“I am thankful to Allah that a conspiracy has been foiled against the country,” he added.

Comments