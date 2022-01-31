PM Imran to launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for Bahawalpur residents tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bahawalpur tomorrow (Tuesday) to launch Naya Pakistan Sehat Card Programme for all citizens for Bahawalpur division, ARY News reported.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and federal cabinet members.

According to Prime Minister Office (PM Office), Qaumi Sehat Card had already been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کل یکم فروری بروز منگل کو بہاولپور کا دورہ کریں گے۔ دورہ بہاولپور میں وزیراعظم نیاپاکستان قومی صحت کارڈ کے اجراء کی تقریب میں بطور مہمان خصوصی شرکت کریں گے۔#PrimeMinisterImranKhan pic.twitter.com/E5Khaf6OBU — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 31, 2022

With the inclusion of more than 15 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts in the Bahawalpur division, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the Qaumi Sehat Card in Punjab will increase by 63 percent.

According to PM Office, Qaumi Sehat Card is a revolutionary initiative by the government which will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to Rs 1 million.

Last week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had launched Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister lauded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and SAPM for Health Dr Faisal for achieving the feat and ensuring the provision of health coverage for the people of Islamabad, Punjab, AJK, Kashmir, GB and Tharparkar.

