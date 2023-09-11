PM Kakar calls for necessary arrangements ahead of Hajj 2024

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed the Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and the secretary to make arrangements ahead of Hajj 2024, under their supervision, ARY News reported.

The prime minister chaired a preparatory meeting regarding Hajj 2024. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, secretary and other relevant authorities.

The prime minister also asked for the formulation of a committee to review the Hajj arrangements and opined that there should be no compromise over the arrangements for the pilgrims.

PM Kakar directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report over complaints of the pilgrims related to Hajj 2023.

A directive was also issued to the relevant ministry and ministry for IT for the launch of a mobile application and website for offering facilitation and registration of complaints for the intending pilgrims in the upcoming season through their joint collaboration.

Read More: PM Kakar vows to bring Jaranwala incident culprits to justice

PM Kakar also directed for constitution of a reforms committee to submit a report regarding complaints about the private Hajj companies with suggestions.

There was need to keep a vigilance on the private Hajj companies so that the pilgrims sent by them should not face any difficulties, he added.

During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister also asked the minister and the secretary to personally visit Saudi Arabia, supervise the arrangements for the upcoming Hajj 2024 and submit a comprehensive report in this regard.