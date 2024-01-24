PM Kakar calls for reducing electricity’s demand, supply gap

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed the Ministry of Energy to take comprehensive measures to reduce the demand-supply gap of electricity in the country.

While chairing a meeting to discuss the strategy to reduce circular debt of the energy sector, the prime minster said all the stakeholders would have to put in collective efforts for reduction in the demand and supply gap.

He directed the energy ministry to formulate an effective and durable strategy to do away with the circular debt of the energy sector. PM Kakar told the participants of the meeting that soon after coming to the power, the caretaker government took measures for economic revival and was taking all-out steps to reduce the circular debt.

The prime minister said the anti-power theft operation had led to an enhanced recovery of the electricity dues of the power distribution companies.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the current situation of circular debt of the petroleum and energy sectors. Meanwhile, different proposals were also put forward in this regard.

Caretaker Federal Minster for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and relevant senior officers also attended the meeting.

