PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC success

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported.

The commitment was reaffirmed during the prime minister’s meeting with China’s Vice Foreign Minister (FM) Sun Weidong, who is an official visit to Pakistan.

The interim premier extended a warm welcome to the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and his delegation, expressing Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China.

PM Kakar emphasised the crucial need for both nations to maintain close collaboration for the timely completion of ongoing projects.

Reflecting on his visit to Beijing for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October 2023, the Prime Minister conveyed his profound appreciation for the warm sentiments expressed by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang towards Pakistan. He also conveyed best wishes for the Chinese leadership.

Beyond discussions on Pakistan-China relations, the meeting also addressed the regional situation.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the courtesy call and provided insights into various meetings held during the visit. He conveyed special greetings from the Chinese leadership to the Prime Minister.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun reiterated the strong bond between China and Pakistan, referring to them as “iron-brothers.” He assured that China would remain a steadfast partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Earlier on Monday, China acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability and also conveyed its satisfaction on security arrangements for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The acknowledgment came during a meeting between China’s Vice Foreign Minister (FM) Sun Weidong and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarter (GHQ), read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).