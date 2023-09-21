PM Kakar, Chinese VP Zheng hold meeting on sidelines of UNGA

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar and the Vice-President of the People’s Republic of China Mr Han Zheng met at the sidelines of the UNGA Summit in New York today.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relationships including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

Reiterating support to China on core issues, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development.

PM Kakar noted that China’s firm opposition to holding any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir reflected China’s principled stance for upholding international law and UN resolutions.

In his remarks, Vice-President Han Zheng said that the Pakistan-China friendship is unique and has withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations.

He added that as a close neighbour and iron-brother, Pakistan occupies a special position in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy and that China would continue its efforts to safeguard Pakistan’s core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC projects in Pakistan, the two sides agreed on the centrality of CPEC for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed their firm commitment to continue working together to realize its shared objectives.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the celebratory events held in both countries to mark the 10th anniversary of CPEC. They also agreed to further deepen their cooperation at the multilateral fora.

PM Kakar and the Chinese VP agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The premier invited the Chinese vice-president to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the latter graciously accepted.