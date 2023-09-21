PM Kakar urges UN chief to fulfill climate finance commitments

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has urged United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to fulfill commitments made with Pakistan to address climate change issues and its losses.

Developed nations made commitments with Pakistan for support after last year’s floods.

The meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

PM Kakar thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support during last year’s floods and for co-hosting the Geneva Conference on Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework.

He also apprised him of the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council, which has the objective of promoting investments into Pakistan for robust economic recovery of country.

Read more: PM Kakar urges global support to developing nations on climate ambitions

The premier appreciated the Secretary-General’s call for global financial transformation to invigorate the Sustainable Development Goals and proposed measures for augmenting the SDG Agenda.

Calling for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Anwaarul Haq Kakar recalled India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The prime minister further briefed him regarding India’s ongoing human rights violations in IIOJ&K.