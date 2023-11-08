PM Kakar, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle East situation

TASHKENT: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday met Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Ambassador Khusrav Noziri and discussed the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Middle East, ARY News reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in Tashkent. The premier landed in Uzbekistan earlier today for the two-day event.

PM Kakar and Ambassador Noziri reviewed the recent developments in the ECO especially in the domains of trade, connectivity and economic cooperation.

The ECO secretary general thanked Prime Minister Kakar for Pakistan’s firm support to the ECO and assured him of the commitment of the Secretariat to strengthen trade and connectivity in the region.

Read More: Pakistan, Uzbekistan reiterate resolve to finalize Strategic Partnership Agreement

Earlier today, the premier was received by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Nagmatovich Aripov at the Tashkent International Airport, the PMO said in a post on X.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

The Prime Minister was received by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Nagmatovich Aripov at Tashkent International Airport.… pic.twitter.com/0iF5OFlqVD — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 8, 2023

PM Kakar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz.

In a press release issued a day earlier, the Foreign Office had said: “At the summit, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promoting regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.”

It said the caretaker PM would present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity. He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

The Economic Cooperation Organisation is a regional interstate forum founded in 1985 in Tehran. As a founding member, Pakistan remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region, the statement added.

Uzbekistan is set to host the ECO summit for the first time.