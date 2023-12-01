PM Kakar invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan

DUBAI: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday met Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte wherein he invited the Dutch firms to invest in multiple sectors of Pakistan.

The prime minister met his Dutch counterpart at the sidelines of 28th UN Conference of Parties (COP28), which commenced in Dubai’s Expo City on Thursday with 52,000 party delegates and 90,000 non-party delegates joining this year’s proceedings.

During the meeting, they appreciated the celebrations held in Islamabad and The Hague to mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was the second meeting of both leaders after the one held in New York, United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

A statement released by the PMO said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Afghanistan. “They also discussed the evolving human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the statement said.

pic.twitter.com/HA9wy6zZlB — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) December 1, 2023

PM Kakar underscored that Pakistan and the Netherlands should work together bilaterally as well as through the European Union on matters of mutual interest.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Kakar also highlighted the “importance of concrete outcome on climate action and referred to Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities despite being one of the lowest carbons emitters,” it said, adding that he also invited the Dutch prime minister to visit Pakistan.

The prime minister also invited Dutch firms to invest in agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy sectors of Pakistan.

PM Kakar is leading the Pakistani delegation in the high-level segment and will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Dec 1 and 2.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Energy Minister Muhammad Ali are also participating in COP28.