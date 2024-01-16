PM Kakar meets US special envoy on climate John Kerry

DAVOS: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday met the U.S. presidential special envoy on climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the local and global impacts of climate change.

The two leaders also discussed the climate change-related challenges being faced by the developing countries.

On January 14, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar landed in Davos, Switzerland to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held from January 15 to 19.

Upon his arrival in Zurich, the interim premier was warmly received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat and senior diplomatic officials.

In the meeting, the prime minister would deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Foreign Office Spokesperson wrote her official X account.

On the sidelines of the event, the prime minister will hold meetings with the government and business leaders.

During his visit, Prime Minister Kakar will lead a special “Invest in Pakistan” event.

The World Economic Forum is an annual gathering of government and corporate leaders for discussions on contemporary trends and challenges, developments shaping the world, and charting collective policy responses.