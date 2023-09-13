PM Kakar promises peace, economic revival in Gilgit visit

GILGIT: The Caretaker Prime Minister on Wednesday stated that no foreign organization would be permitted to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing to media – at an inauguration ceremony of a heart disease hospital in Gilgit – the caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar stated that “No foreign organization is allowed to interfere in the country’s affairs.”

The caretaker PM also expressed a firm belief in the country’s law enforcers, stating, “The implementation of the law will solve the problems of our country.”

During his visit to the region, the caretaker prime minister inaugurated a 50-bed OPD at Cardiology Hospital in Gilgit.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar acknowledged the warm and heartfelt welcome from the people of Gilgit and emphasized the importance of unity amidst diversity, noting that “living together on the basis of differences is the eminence of humanity.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of respecting each other’s rights, stating, “The message to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan is to respect each other’s rights.” He emphasized that it is the duty of the state to enforce fundamental rights and promote harmony among citizens.