PM Kakar, Putin review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

BEIJING: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday met Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and reviewed bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade, investment and energy, ARY News reported.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady expansion of Pakistan-Russia relations and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

Russia President Putin received PM Kakar before they held a meeting that encompassed bilateral, regional, and international affairs.

They also discussed the prospects of enhancing Eurasian connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional integration through rail, road and energy corridors.

PM Kakar stressed the need for enhanced regional integration for the economic development of the entire region and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Russia in the areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity and counterterrorism.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East.

In his opening remarks, the interim premier said Pakistan and Russia had a convergence of interests on the issue of terrorism, and called for enhanced cooperation and a common approach among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

He said the neighbouring countries should be the foremost to take the initiative and cooperate in the fields of intelligence, defence and counter-terrorism.

Coming to bilateral cooperation, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Pakistan was an energy-deficient country of 240 million population. Pakistan’s energy minister had recently attended an Energy Week event in Russia where he had a “fruitful and constructive engagement” with the Russian team.

The Russian team had come up with concrete proposals for enhancing energy cooperation, he added.

Citing his previous visit to Russia as a senator, the prime minister said he was “mesmerized” by the Russian architecture particularly representing Christianity and churches. He said both countries were also close in terms of cultural and ethical values which were not popular beyond that region.

In his remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Pakistan and Russia celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Citing friendly bilateral relations, he said there existed a huge potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

President Putin said both sides, during interactions here, would exchange views and discuss the vision, and steps needed to be taken to strengthen cooperation in multiple areas.

He said trade relations between the two countries had increased and this year, Russia had supplied around a million tons of cereals to Pakistan.