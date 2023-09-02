PM Kakar reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with Iran, ARY News reported.

Talking to Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad, he stressed the need to focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic and security domains.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted that the recent inauguration of Mand-Pishin border marketplace would not only contribute to economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

Read more: PM Kakar reviews progress on barter trade with Iran

On the occasion, the Iranian Ambassador said Tehran is keen to build on the recent positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, especially in areas of economy, energy and security.

Earlier, a high-level meeting was held in Islamabad, in which the participants briefed the caretaker prime minister regarding the ongoing progress in the barter trade partnership with neighboring country Iran.

The Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the latest economic indicators and trends that are currently shaping the nation’s financial landscape.

The participants discussed the status and ongoing progress in the barter trade partnership with neighboring country Iran.

The representatives from the business community pledged their unwavering support to the caretaker Prime Minister, the dedication and cooperation will play a pivotal role in reviving the country’s economy.