PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties with Iran, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the prime minister also underscored the close relations between the two countries and called for further consolidate bilateral relations.

PM Kakar emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.

The prime minister conveyed his warm sentiments for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation to him for visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Read More: In meeting with Iran FM, COAS stresses need to respect state sovereignty

Earlier in the day, the Iranian FM also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir who underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it “sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, COAS Munir emphasised the need for sustained engagement and utilizing available communication channels between Pakistan and Iran to address security concerns.

Read More: Iran’s FM sees third party’s support for militants operating in Pak-Iran border

Earlier, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said he is sure that a third country is ‘involved’ in patronising the militants located on the Pakistan-Iran border. He expressed these remarks during his joint press presser with Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here in Islamabad.

“There is no doubt that the terrorists located in the common border regions and areas of Iran and Pakistan are led and supported by third countries and they never favour any good action in line with the benefits of the Iranian and Pakistani governments and nations,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian added.