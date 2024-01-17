PM Kakar rules out delay in general elections 2024

DAVOS: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated that the general elections will take place in Pakistan on February 8.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, he said this is a constitutional requirement and everyone in the country is committed to that particular date.

He said the people of Pakistan will have a choice to exercise their right to vote and they will elect a government for the next five years.

He said the elections will lead towards a stable government which will translate into economic stability.

When asked about the economic situation, the Prime Minister said that the IMF Board has approved our second tranche.

He said it has been priority of the caretaker government to bring economic revival and focus on growth and other economic indicators.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said we will also publish a white paper on the four to five month’s performance of the caretaker government.

The premier said we did introduce a revamped program within the taxation system. He said we went for an aggressive privatization spree and cut expenditures at the federal level. He said we are also engaging with the provinces so that they can also rationalize their spending.

Responding to a question, Caretaker PM Kakar emphasized the need for a regional approach to deal with the challenge of terrorism. We need to enhance the capacity of counter terrorism. He said Pakistan is a mid-sized power and its actual potential and role needs to be appreciated.

When asked about relations with China, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Pakistan enjoys strategically close relations with Beijing. He said no matter what happens in the region or anywhere else, nothing can affect our relationship with China.