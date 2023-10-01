PM Kakar summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned an federal cabinet meeting tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the federal cabinet meeting is summoned tomorrow at 4 in the evening.

The cabinet meeting will discuss the current security and law and order situation in the country. The federal cabinet will also discuss matter related to economy and the cabinet will be briefed PM Kakar’s visit to US, UK and Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 54 people were killed while more than 100 were wounded in a blast that took place in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday.

According to the district administration, Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori was among the deceased.

Police said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP Gishkori’s car.

Meanwhile, another four people were martyred while five sustained injuries during an explosion inside a mosque located in the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu on Friday.

The incident took place within the parameters of Police Station Doaba during Friday sermon, said police.

“The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the blast,” the police official stated, adding that nearly 30 to 40 people were reported to be stuck under the rubble.