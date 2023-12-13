PM Kakar says terrorists already lost war; reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

DI KHAN: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that terrorists had already lost the war, emphasising the nation’s unwavering resilience against this scourge and preparedness to deliver a fitting response to terrorism.

“I want to tell the perpetrators that you have already lost the war. Only the declaration is yet to be made and the time is yet to be finalised. They are fighting a lost war and we are fighting a war already won by us,” the prime minister said while talking to journalists.

PM Kakar made these remarks during his visit to Combine Military Hospital to inquire about the health of the soldiers injured in a terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

A day earlier, at least 23 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and more than 30 troops wounded after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan’s Daraban area.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a group of six militants had stormed a security post but their attempt was foiled.

The assault was followed by blasts, as militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate and carried out a subsequent suicide bombing.

“The resulting explosion caused the building to collapse, resulting in multiple casualties. All six militants were engaged and killed,” the ISPR statement said.

Speaking to media today, PM Kakar said he was amazed to witness the strong conviction of the soldiers who were resolved to fight the terrorists even while being injured.

He said those supporting the war against terrorism would stand victorious in the world as well as the life hereafter but contrarily, the terrorists had not only destroyed their lives but would also rot in hell after their death.

The prime minister told the media that the Ulema stood with the state, peace and the whole society.

“With whom they are fighting? Do they want to frighten us with death? No one will be scared. They should fulfill the desire to fight us for any desired duration,” he remarked.

PM Kakar further said that the state was pursuing an unyielding policy of no surrender and no retreat.

The interim PM said many thousand people had already sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and thousands more were ready to join the course.

“If they carry out one attack we will march 10 steps ahead. If they take 10 steps, we will advance by 100 steps. This is the war of the winners and we are with the winners, here in this world and the life hereafter,” he commented.

He said the whole nation stood united against terrorism and was resolved to defeat the evil in all of its forms and manifestations.

He said Pakistan was a strong and resilient nation and its armed forces would thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah accompanied the prime minister.