PM Khan enjoys support of 15 opposition lawmakers, claims Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday claimed that 15 lawmakers from opposition benches are supporting PM Imran Khan.

Talking to journalists after visiting Maternal and Child Hospital, Sheikh Rasheed said that there would be great progress in the future affairs of the region. I said that the Finance Bill would be passed by the Senate.

Referring to the IMF, the interior minister said that it is not a matter of happiness to go to the international lender. ۔

He recalled that in three and a half years no resolution had been rejected by the Senate and National Assembly. Inshallah, the opposition will fail, he added.

Imran Khan had said that 3 months are important and one month has passed, Rasheed maintained.

Regarding the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed advised the opposition to leave the issue of no-confidence, time passes so fast while being in power.

He said that there has been an increase in terror incident, UBN and BRL have formed BNA, our army will foil the heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that we should realize that there should be a sense of national responsibility, nothing will happen in sit-ins and nothing will happen in long march.

Referring to the presidential system, Sheikh Rashid said that the Prime Minister did not speak in the cabinet of emergency, presidential system.

He further said that the whole world should help Afghanistan to avert the increasing human crisis.

Regarding Pak-China-US relations, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan enjoys a strong bond with Beijing and added that it has no objection to Pakistan contacting IMF.

