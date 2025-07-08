PM Laptop Scheme 2025: Govt announces distribution date

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the third special committee for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme Phase IV.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood while and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also participated in the session

According to a press statement issued here, the committee thoroughly reviewed the regional distribution of applications and quota allocations. Discussions also took place on launching a dedicated media campaign for the Laptop Scheme ceremonies.

During the meeting, it was decided that a collaborative media awareness campaign will be initiated in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“The Ministry of Information will lead the media campaign for the Laptop Scheme,” said Dr. Khalid Maqbool.

He added that the central inauguration ceremony will be held at Jinnah Convention Centre on July 25.

Further regional ceremonies will follow, according to Mr. Rana Mashhood, and their dates will be announced soon.

“This scheme is a part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to empower the youth,” the education minister said and added, “Access to technology for our youth is a guarantee of national progress.”

Chairman Rana Mashhood emphasized that “Youth empowerment is essential for building a stronger and brighter future for Pakistan.”

As part of the government’s efforts to promote smart education and digital empowerment among youth, the scheme aims to empower 100,000 talented students with laptops to enhance their academic and research capabilities under the PM Laptop scheme 2025.