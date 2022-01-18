PM lauds Sialkot businessmen for giving $100,000 to Priyantha Kumara’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Tuesday to laud the Sialkot business community for raising and transferring a donation of $100,000 to the account of the widow of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob in Dec.

The prime minister also appreciated Rajco Industries where Kumara worked as the manager for transferring a monthly salary amounting to $2,000 to her account.

“I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $ 100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $ 2000 to her account – which they will do for 10 yrs,” he wrote in his Twitter post.

On Monday, the premier’s special assistant on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted, “Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka.”

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager.

