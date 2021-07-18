Afghan conflict: PM convenes top huddle to discuss national security challenges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Sunday reportedly convened a top huddle meeting in the backdrop of developments in Afghanistan that may pose challenges to national security by means of trickle-down effects, ARY News reported citing inside sources.

Privy to the details, the sources have said the huddle will either meet and discuss the matters tonight at the PM’s Bani Gala residence or it will converge tomorrow morning.

Matters of national-level urgency, including national security and related challenges, will be discussed in the meeting, sources have said.

High-level decisions on national matters and interior and foreign affairs are likely to be rolled out in the meeting while the PM, chair of the huddle, shall also be briefed on the most updated developments in the region in the Afghanistan context.

The top huddle will set national policy-level priorities amid a situation cropping up in Afghanistan, sources said.

Abduction drop scene: probe ‘discredits’ statements by Afghan envoy’s daughter

Separately today, in what is being dubbed a drop scene in the alleged abduction of the Afghan envoy’s daughter to defer peace talks, the investigation team assigned the matter said Sunday no satisfying responses could be collected from Silsila Alikhil.

The probe team said it called on the envoy at their residence and put up questions to his daughter who claimed to have been kidnapped briefly and assaulted, but she could not answer anything to satisfaction, sources privy to the developments confirmed to ARY News.