PM Shehbaz Sharif meets China’s Xi, lauds CPEC’s transformational impact

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand, wherein he appreciated the transformational impact of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Pakistan’s socio-economic development, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the bilateral meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the high quality development of CPEC.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), both the leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In his welcoming remarks, the Chinese president described PM Shehbaz Sharif as “a person of pragmatism and efficiency”. He also added that the prime minister was a leader with “a longstanding commitment to China-Pakistan friendship”.

Noting the enduring nature of China-Pakistan bilateral ties, the prime minister underlined that our ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and Iron-brotherhood had withstood the test of time.

He reaffirmed his personal resolve to take their bilateral relations to greater heights. He underscored that the SCO provided an excellent forum to further their shared vision and mutual values into concrete plans for regional cooperation and integration.

The prime minister thanked President Xi, the government and the people of China for the generous and timely support to the flood affected people in Pakistan.

He said that the outpouring of sympathy and support from all quarters across China was touching and a true reflection of the “unique” friendship between China and Pakistan.

He also condoled with President Xi over the tragic loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Sichuan Province on September 5, 2022.

The prime minister briefed President Xi on his government’s policies for Pakistan’s sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization, and regional connectivity.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of a Protocol to the Framework Agreement on ML-1 Railway Project. The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent and unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

He also thanked the Chinese government for support extended to Pakistan for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, FATF, national development, COVID-19 pandemic and other areas.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the serious human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and thanked China for its principled stand on the dispute.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to building the Pakistan-China Community for Shared Future in the New Era.

The prime minister renewed his invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake a state visit to Pakistan, underlining that the people of Pakistan were looking forward to accord a warm welcome to him.

While acknowledging the invitation, President Xi stated that he was looking forward to Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to China at an early date.

