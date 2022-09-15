Russia’s Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible

SAMARKAND: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

According to details, the Russian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President H.E Vladimir Putin shake hands ahead of their meeting in Samarqand Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/lQHKeGEfQe — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 15, 2022

During the meeting, both personalities discussed the bilateral relations and the ways to further strengthen the cooperation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also met President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed issues of mutual interest. The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-Uzbek ties in diverse fields for the benefit of the two brotherly nations.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held on September 15-16.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov received PM Sharif on his arrival at the Samarkand International Airport.

Soon after his arrival at the Samarkand Airport, the prime minister visited the Hazrat Khizr Complex and also paid respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan’s first president, Islam Karimov.

The prime minister will also meet other world leaders including Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

