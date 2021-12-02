PM orders expediting registration process for Ehsaas Ration Program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to expedite the registration process of grocery stores to maximise benefits to the poor households under Ehsaas Ration Program, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a session to review progress on steps being taken under the Ehsaas Rashan Program. He said that the federal government is making all-out efforts for providing relief to the common man.

During a briefing, the premier was apprised that 20 million households having monthly income below Rs50,000 will be given a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 on flour, ghee and pulses.

The officials detailed that Ehsaas Ration Program will be launched on December 15, whereas, the registration process of grocery stores is underway. They told PM Khan that more than 15,000 grocery stores have already been registered with the program.

Imran Khan said that he is fully aware of the sufferings of the common man due to inflation. He added that the government is going to extend subsidy to deserving people on essential commodities.

The prime minister issued orders to expedite the registration process of grocery stores for the program to provide maximum benefits to poor households.

He also ordered the concerned authorities to involve the district government in raising awareness among the grocery stores and potential beneficiaries regarding the program.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, SAPM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and senior officers concerned.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Mahmood Khan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi have joined the meeting via video link.

On November 8, the registration process of the Ehsaas Ration Program had been started following an announcement made by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar.

Sania Nishtar had detailed that the program will enable people having monthly income less than Rs31,000 to buy flour, pulses and cooking oil or ghee on subsidized rates from the designated Kiryana or utility stores.

PM Imran Khan had announced a “historic” relief package worth Rs120 billion to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public. Under the package, 30 per cent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour, and pulses for the next six months.

Ehsaas Rashan Programme will benefit 20 million families and overall 130 million people nationwide including those already registered under the Kafalat program.

