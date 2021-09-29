PM orders focusing on non-traditional products for enhancing exports

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to focus on non-traditional products including food products, fruit, information technology and ceramics for enhancing exports, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on enhancing exports today. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and high-level officials.

The premier directed to focus on non-traditional products for enhancing exports besides giving export targets to the Pakistani missions abroad and scrutiny of the officers’ performance on the basis of exports.

He said that the federal government was providing maximum facilities to the exports and emphasised on diversification of the export products. PM Imran Khan said that the countries should be focused that offer markets for Pakistani products.

READ: MONTHLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HIGHLIGHTS HIKE IN REMITTANCES, EXPORTS, IMPORTS

During the session, the participants were briefed on the progress of Kissan Cards and olive cultivation.

It was told that the dashboard of the food security was made fully activated for wheat and the digital platform was possessing complete statistics regarding the supply and demand of wheat across the country.

The real-time monitoring of the import and exports will assist the government for timely legislation besides helping the authorities taking action against profiteers and hoarders. The steps will prevent the country from facing food crises in the future.

It was briefed that other food commodities including sugar will be included in the dashboard after wheat to make available the real-time data of the stocks.

READ: AUGUST EXPORTS SOARED 43PC TO US$2.2 BIL, PM’S COMMERCE ADVISOR SAYS

Moreover, a briefing was given on the agricultural transformation plan where the concerned officials told the participants that the authorities were ensuring the provision of seeds for increasing the crops’ production.

During the meeting, the Commerce Division told the meeting that the value-added exports rose by 3.8 billion dollars in 2020-21 as compared to the exports done during 2015-18.

The meeting was apprised that due to investment-friendly policies and incentives to the exporters, an increase of 2.7 billion dollars in the export of non-traditional products has also been recorded, state radio reported.

The meeting was informed that for exports of traditional products, steps are being taken to enhance the volume of non-traditional products including food products, fruit, information technology and ceramics.