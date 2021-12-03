PM orders synergising routine immunisation, anti-polio campaigns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to synergise the routine immunisation and anti-polio campaigns in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign.

During a briefing, the premier was apprised regarding the most vulnerable areas in terms of the poliovirus spread through sewage and water.

The areas included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) southern districts, Balochistan districts including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Pishin, as well as Sindh districts including Karachi and Hyderabad.

It was informed that the international organisations are acknowledging the effective efforts of Pakistan against COVID-19 ad poliovirus.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the hard work done by provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners for polio eradication besides directing to sustain the polio eradication drive with the same vigour and focus.

He issued orders to the district governments to take responsibility for initiating a deterrent legal action in cases of harassment or attacks on polio workers.

Imran Khan, while commending efforts made by workers of polio eradication teams, said that they are performing a national service and deserve special appreciation.

He directed the Special Assistant on National Health Services to come up with a rewards’ plan for best-performing polio workers.

The premier also emphasised maximizing the efforts for Covid-19 vaccinations as proactive measures against the spread of the new variant Omicron.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid and senior officials. Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan and Deputy Commissioners of more than 30 districts attended the meeting via video link.

