PM; President; ministers mourn passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD: As the news emerged of an ill-fated event on Sunday, passing of the father of the Pakistani atomic program Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, top dignitaries from the rank and file of government, including Premier Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have shared their condolences to mark the loss the country has conceded, ARY News reported.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a message on Twitter he’s deeply saddened by his passing and confirmed he shall be given the funeral and burial as he wished for in his will.

انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. Had known him personally since 1982.

He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 10, 2021

President Arif Alvi said he had known him personally since 1982. He said, “He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence.

Minister for human rights Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter and gave a shoutout to his contribution to the development of Pakistani nuclear weapons capability which she said was critical with his bringing the uranium enrichment technology.

She said he was incessantly targeted by the West for this even as other powerful countries were proliferating freely.

Saddened to learn of Dr A Q Khan’s death. His contribution to dev of our nuc weapons capability was critical with his bringing U enrichment technology. This was crucial esp after French had backed off from reprocessing plant agreement. He was targeted incessantly by West for this — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 10, 2021

Federal planning minister Asad Umar said Dr Khan contributed a key share in transforming Pakistani into an unconquerable state.

پاکستان کو نا قابل تسخیر بنانے میں ڈاکٹر عبدالقدیر خان نے کلیدی کردار ادا کیا. اللہ ان کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 10, 2021

Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed took to Twitter as well and mourned the sad demise of the Pakistani icon.

ڈاکٹر عبدالقدیر خان کے انتقال پرگہرے دکھ اورغم کا اظہار اللہ تعالی محسن پاکستان کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی ترین مقام عطا فرمائے۔ اللہ تعالی ڈاکٹر عبدالقدیر خان کے سوگواران اور لواحقین کو صبر عطا فرمائے –#drabdulqadeerkhan pic.twitter.com/yqpvg0nhal — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 10, 2021

Rasheed assured while talking to ARY News that he shall be given a state funeral proportionate to his contributions for Pakistan.

