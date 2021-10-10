Sunday, October 10, 2021
Web Desk

PM; President; ministers mourn passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD: As the news emerged of an ill-fated event on Sunday, passing of the father of the Pakistani atomic program Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, top dignitaries from the rank and file of government, including Premier Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have shared their condolences to mark the loss the country has conceded, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a message on Twitter he’s deeply saddened by his passing and confirmed he shall be given the funeral and burial as he wished for in his will.

President Arif Alvi said he had known him personally since 1982. He said, “He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence.

Minister for human rights Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter and gave a shoutout to his contribution to the development of Pakistani nuclear weapons capability which she said was critical with his bringing the uranium enrichment technology.

Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

She said he was incessantly targeted by the West for this even as other powerful countries were proliferating freely.

Federal planning minister Asad Umar said Dr Khan contributed a key share in transforming Pakistani into an unconquerable state.

Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed took to Twitter as well and mourned the sad demise of the Pakistani icon.

Rasheed assured while talking to ARY News that he shall be given a state funeral proportionate to his contributions for Pakistan.

