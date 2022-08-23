PM says they have to consult IMF for every financial decision

Doha: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government has to consult the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before making any financial decision, ARY News reported.

Talking to international media on his arrival in Qatar the PM said that the government is working really to curb inflation. PTI government is responsible for the rising inflation in the country, he added.

Shehbaz added that the country was in a severe economic crisis and was near default when they took charge. The unity government has worked day and night to save the country from default, he added.

The PM announced to weave off fuel adjustment charges from 17.1 million users. The remaining 13 million users would also be compensated in some way, he added. The decision was made after consultation with the IMF, he added.

Talking about the retraction of fixed tax on traders the PM said that the tax was against the discussion ahead of the budget which is why it was retracted. Small traders would have faced hardships due to the fixed tax on traders, he added.

He added that the abolishment of fixed tax would cause a deficit of Rs 42 billion which will be compensated by other means. We have to consult the IMF for every economic decision, he added.

