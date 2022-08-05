Prime Minister imposes emergency in flood-hit regions

The Prime Minister has announced to impose emergency in areas hit by severe monsoon rains and floods, and ordered the finance ministry to issue Rs 5 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)for rescue and relief programs, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, a state of emergency has been imposed in areas severely hit by floods and rains.

Additionally, the PM has ordered to form a joint committee of NDMA and PDMA to commence rescue and rehabilitation programs for the flood-affected people.

The PM said ordered the Finance Ministry to issue Rs 5 billion for the rescue and relief programs, saying the programs are their utmost priority. We will have to think about the people in distress over our political conflicts, the PM added.

The committee formed by PM includes Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Mehmood, Abdul Wasay, Murtaza Javed, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chairman NDMA and Secretary communications. The committee would hold its inaugural session today and formulate a coordination policy.

The PM added that they need to formulate a short-term and a long-term strategy to overcome the situation. The provincial government have been ordered to submit reports to the federal government by the PM.

Shehbaz Sharif demanded concerned authorities estimate the losses caused by floods as soon as possible. All development projects should be remodelled keeping climate change in mind, the PM added.

