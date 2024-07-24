PM Sharif regrets PTI’s propaganda against Pakistan armed forces

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has regretted the propaganda campaign launched by PTI against Pakistan armed forces.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, here today, PM Sharif affirmed to resolutely defend the national interests.

He emphasized the need to unite against such malicious campaigns, stressing that our armed forces have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Voicing serious concerns over the recent surge in terror acts especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister said this is being done under an organized conspiracy. Referring to the involvement of TTP in terror attacks, he said the terror emanating from a neighbouring country is not acceptable at all. He said Pakistan is ready to protect its citizens. He, however, said Pakistan wants to address this issue through negotiations and peaceful means. He said contacts in this regard are being made directly and indirectly.

The Prime Minister said the government is undertaking efforts to ensure ease of business in the country.

Citing a recent meeting amongst different ministries, he said they have agreed to a liberal visa regime to promote investment and tourism including religious tourism in the country. He said the visa regime will be presented in the cabinet for the approval.

Sharing details of the new visa regime, PM Sharif said it envisages major changes, including providing free visas to businessmen and tourists from one hundred and twenty-six countries. He was confident that the policy would open Pakistan’s corridors for tourists and business community. He said the visa will also be provided in twenty-four hours through electronic travel authorization form.

The premier said e-gates will also be established at nine airports and Gwadar port. He said these e-gates will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports in the first phase.

PM Sharif once again strongly condemned Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians. He said despite repeated international calls for halt in genocidal actions in Gaza, Israel continues its persecution campaign.