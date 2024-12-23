PM Shehbaz adds two names to govt committee for talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has added two more names to the government’s committee for talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressing hope for a positive outcome of negotiations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has added two members of the National Assembly, including Ijaz-ul-Haq and Khalid Magsi to the government’s negotiating committee.

PM Shehbaz expressed hope that national security and the national interest will be prioritised during these negotiations.

Earlier today, the federal government sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the maiden round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Salman Akram Raja is expected to join the talks shortly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the first round of negotiations due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting.

Additionally, Opposition leader Omar Ayub was also not able to participate in the talks due to his court appearance.

The next meeting between the two sides will be held on January 2.

‘Negotiation only solution to political issues’

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and opposition, emphasising the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy.

He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and essential for the country’s progress.