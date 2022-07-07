PM Shehbaz announces financial assistance to rain affectees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced emergency financial assistance to children and families of flood and rain affectees.

According to details, the prime minister has directed the authorities concerned to provide assistance of 1 million rupees for each person who died due to floods and rains.

Meanwhile, fifty percent of the death relief will be provided by the federal government and fifty percent by the relevant provincial governments.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to accelerate rescue and relief operations in the areas affected by heavy rains and floods in different parts of the country, particularly Balochistan.

According to details, the prime minister expressed grief over the loss of life and properties caused by the rains and consequent floods.

PM Shehabz Sharif asked the chief ministers of the provinces to prioritise the provision of assistance to the rain and flood-affected people, besides personally supervising the operation.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) to speed up the emergency measures in coordination with the provincial governments and relevant departments.

A day earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the devastating rains in Balochistan had risen to 39 including scores of persons missing in different parts of the province.

